Shelter Island By the Numbers, Nov. 4,2024

(Courtesy photo)

7.2

Percent is the projected increase in taxes resulting from the Town Board’s work on the 2025 budget

158-27

The tally endorsing the Shelter Island Library 2025 budget in voting Saturday to agree that $833,295 can be raised in taxes to support the full spending plan of $988,050

2,000

Dollars, the approximate amount raised by the Shelter Island Country Club’s recent Member-Guest Golf Tournament

229

Species of birds that inhabit Plum Island that could soon be preserved from development by legislation making its way through Congress

1

Hour was added to Sunday’s time clock as Daylight Savings Time tiptoes out in the early morning, not to return until the early morning of March 9, 2025

2

Traditions will continue with St. Mary’s Church hosting a pre-election dinner event Monday evening and the

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church hosting an election day luncheon in Fellowship Hall