Shelter Island By the Numbers, Nov. 4,2024

By Reporter Staff

(Courtesy photo)

7.2

Percent is the projected increase in taxes resulting from the Town Board’s work on the 2025 budget

158-27

The tally endorsing the Shelter Island Library 2025 budget in voting Saturday to agree that $833,295 can be raised in taxes to support the full spending plan of $988,050

2,000

Dollars, the approximate amount raised by the Shelter Island Country Club’s recent Member-Guest Golf Tournament

229

Species of birds that inhabit  Plum Island that could soon be preserved from development by legislation making its way through Congress

1

Hour was added to Sunday’s time clock as Daylight Savings Time tiptoes out in the early morning, not to return until the early morning of March 9, 2025

2

Traditions will continue with St. Mary’s Church hosting a pre-election dinner event Monday evening and the

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church hosting an election day luncheon in Fellowship Hall

