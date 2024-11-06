Sharing the sweet secrets of elderberry: A native plant to boost health

Havens House, at the History Center on South Ferry Road. Rachel Stephens, founder and farmer of Sweet Woodland Farm, will be speaking about everything elderberry. (Reporter File)

The public is invited to a special presentation on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. about the American Black Elderberry.

At the Shelter Island Historical Society, Rachel Stephens of Sweet Woodland Farm, who was a vendor at the Havens Farmers Market this summer, will share her knowledge of this native plant, its cultivation and health benefits.

Rachel will tell some of the folk lore surrounding the berry — sambucus canadensis — then move the presentation outside to the History Center’s courtyard for a demonstration of elderberry syrup making.

There is a class fee of $25 per person. Participants will be provided with a sample of elderberry syrup — a sweet and natural medicine — and receive a copy of the recipe to take home.

There will also be elderberry syrup already made and available for purchase.