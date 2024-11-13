Basically Baroque offers free Shelter Island concert: Marking 30 years of classical music

The Basically Baroque musicians, from left, Linda Betjeman, harpsichord; Bill Packard and Jean Hendrickson, flutes; and Jeannie Woelker, cello. (Courtesy photo)

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the musical group’s formation, Shelter Island’s Basically Baroque quartet will perform at a concert on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Bill Packard and Jean Hendrickson will perform on flutes; Linda Betjeman is the harpsichordist; and Jeannie Woelker plays the cello. The quartet will play selections from Franz Joseph Haydn, Giovanni Platti, Pierre Provo and Johann Joachim Quantz.

Admission is free, and a free will donation is gladly accepted. There will be a reception after the concert in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to enjoy the performance and celebration.

