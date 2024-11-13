Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 13, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

POLICE REPORTS

Police investigated a complaint that two well pumps in Ram Island were damaged some time between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

A small fire in Hay Beach was investigated on Nov. 1 and found lawful. On Nov. 1, police communicated with parents of drivers about reports of violations of permit restrictions.

Officers conducted regular patrols of the poll area during early voting on Nov. 1, 2 and 3 and Election Day, Nov. 5.

On Nov. 2, police assisted in identifying the owner of a trailer on a West Neck property. The owner was notified and the trailer removed.

On Nov. 3 a tree leaning on a primary wire in Cartwright was reported to PSEG. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Nov. 3, with no violations noted. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Nov. 5, with no violations observed. An extra night patrol was requested by a caller reporting an unknown vehicle parked late at night at a Center location. The caller was advised to call the police the next time it was observed.

A caller reported on Nov. 3 being followed by an unknown person from the North Ferry terminal to the center of town.

On Nov. 4 a caller contacted police about a deer stand in an empty property behind her residence, raising concerns about her family’s safety. Police advised that if the hunter is lawfully allowed on the property and shoots from 150 feet from a residence, there is no violation.

A possible Medicare scam was reported on the 4th. A monthly suspected overdose report was submitted on Nov. 4. A monthly eJusticeNY validations report was submitted on Nov. 5. A case was opened for a larceny report at a Center residence on Nov. 5.

On Nov. 6, a caller reported seeing on his ring camera an unknown male removing political signs from the front of the caller’s residence. Police canvassed the area with negative results. The caller was advised and stated he would email the video to help identify the subject.

Following a report on the 6th of a suspicious vehicle seen multiple times at a Center location, police canvassed the area multiple times throughout a tour with negative results.

An altercation with a driver at a Menantic location was reported on the 7th. A passport lost within the last two months on Shelter Island was reported in West Neck on Nov. 7. Police conducted a well-being check, school crossing duty, court duty, ferry line traffic control and lunch with an officer at school.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Bay constables assisted Cornell Cooperative Extension staff and volunteers in seeding approximately 88,000 juvenile bay scallops in Coecles Harbor on Nov. 1.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

After responding to a report of an injured deer in Menantic on Nov. 1, the deer was dispatched by an officer and the Highway Department notified for removal. An injured deer in Ram Island was dispatched on Nov. 4.

A caller reported an injured raccoon near a Center intersection on Nov. 4. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) found the raccoon deceased and cleaned up the remains.

The ACO arranged transportation for a turtle reported injured in the Center on Nov. 4 to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons.

The ACO freed a chipmunk stuck in a Center window on Nov. 5 and found a sick possum unable to move. It was captured by the ACO and brought to a wildlife rehabber for treatment.

Two deer were reported tangled in wire netting on the 7th. The responding officer found one deer dead and dispatched the other. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified for removal.

ALARMS

An alarm was activated by smoke from a roasting chicken in West Neck on Nov. 2. Fire chiefs responded to a Heights fire alarm on Nov. 3 and were advised that the cause was steam from a shower. A fire alarm was activated in the Heights on Nov. 4. Fire Chief Beckwith and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) were on the scene. Plumbers had accidentally set off the alarm.

SIFD chiefs were on the scene of a smoke detector activation in Shorewood on the 4th; there were no problems. Chief Beckwith was on the scene of a general fire alarm activated in Westmoreland on Nov. 6 and confimed there was no emergency.

A front door alarm was activated at a West Neck residence on the 6th. An officer found the front door open and searched the residence, finding no signs of criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Nov. 1, 2, 6 and 7 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

A patient was taken to Klenawicus Airfield on the 7th for transportation by the Police Department to Stony Brook Hospital. One person refused transportation after Emergency Medical Services responded.