Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 15, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 6, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Kirstin Powers to Vongole LLC, 60 Ram Island Road (700-8-3-1.006) (R) $4,873,000

• Estate of Patricia Sulahian to Robert Plachy, 5 Stearns Point Road (700-14-1-17) (R) $1,450,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Martin Tercynski to Victor Perez & Gloria Guevara, 176 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-20) (R) $665,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Julie Jenson to Lisa & Todd Hynes, 1655 Old Orchard Road (1000-31-15-4.001) (R) $1,495,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Ralph & Lauryn Carbone to Ralph Carbone, 6627 Castle Road (1000-1-2-6.005) (R) $3,000,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 237 Sixth Street LLC to Walter & Laurie Stachecki, 237 6th Street (1001-7-1-3) (R) $1,526,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Thomas & John McGinty & Elaine McGinty to Daniel Egan, 355 Westview Drive (1000-139-1-24) (R) $876,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Parallel Properties LLC to 420 Old Farm Road LLC, 420 Old Farm Road (1000-25-5-8) (V) $775,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Tracey & Tammy Harned to Scott Albrecht, 64 Point Street (600-92-3-43) (R) $237,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Daniel & Gina DeVito to Irina & Ross Zeltser, 750 Paradise Point Road (1000-81-3-26.001) (R) $7,200,000

• Diana Riddell Trust to Martin Kushner & Loren McAuley 75 Reydon Drive (1000-79-5-10) (R) $999,999

• David Hoffman to 153 Herricks LLC, 1275 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-14.001) (R) $970,000

• Estate of Marilynn Stewart to Danielle Rempe-Spellman, 355 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-42) (R) $920,000

• Jessica & Johnny Mongelli to Benjamin & Jessica Krejce, 3715 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-2-14) (R) $850,000

• Leonard & Susan Micharlsen to Olympus Capital LLC, 1430 Bay Haven Lane (1000-88-4-16) (R) $677,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)