Shelter Island softball preseason report: Taking the field, working on skill sets

Lili Kuhr works on her pitching as Lexi Bartilucci backs her up at second. (Credit: Lindsay Rando)

Daffodils are popping up, crocuses are blooming and except for a few quickly diminishing snow piles, the reminders of the long cold winter are behind us. Not only that, but Shelter Island softball has taken the field. According to Coach Lindsay Rando, that means that spring is officially here.

Saturday, March 21, was the first day the players got onto the field. Snow and mud had held the team to indoor practices until then. Actually, the team has been holding weekly off-season workouts since the fall. Throwing and pitching had been the focus, and the girls are feeling much stronger and prepared than in the past. The team has been doing some lifting as well. Building overall strength and confidence will go a long way towards keeping the athletes healthy and happy.

Coach Rando was a softball athlete for Shelter Island, and she is excited to be back at the helm for the 2026 season. “The first team I coached the current seniors were 9th graders, and it is so fun to see them grow and improve over the years.”

The team features two seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores and two freshwomen.

Elizabeth Weslek and Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg represent the youngest players. They are excited to be playing on the high school team after not playing organized, competitive ball for a couple of years.

Finally on the field! Softball players warm up their arms. (Credit: Lindsay Rando)

Seniors Lauren Gibbs and Lili Kuhr bring leadership and experience, along with strong hitting and pitching skills. Juniors Sadie Green-Clark and Juliana Medina bring a positive attitude and are versatile players.

The seven sophomores are the core of the team. Six are returning players and last year’s experience will be a boon for their confidence. Lexi Bartilucci, Makayla Cronin, and Kylie Kuhr Leonard all have pitching skills, while Natalie Mamisashvili and Lily Potter are most likely to be sporting the catcher’s gear. Maeve Springer likely will reprise her role at third this year. Lily Brigham is a welcome addition after taking last year off to focus on her Drama Club responsibilities.

Chatter at the first fielding practice on Saturday, March 21 was fun to hear: “Where’s the play?” “Got it!” “Stick with it.” “Great work on that pickle.”

Lily Potter and Natalie Mamisashvili work on hitting and catching. (Credit: Lindsay Rando)

The positive energy was also great. As the team gathered after practice, they were happy to share their goals for the season. Answers varied between getting strikeouts, catching foul balls and getting people out at home plate, and getting hits. Sounds as though offense and defense are both rearing to go.

The first game of the season is at Southold on Tuesday, March 24. Currently the team faces a light competition schedule. Some JV teams have dropped out of the league, leaving the Islanders with just a handful of games. The only home game currently on the schedule is May 8, but Coach Rando is working to line up a few more. Stay tuned!

In any case, the girls’ softball team is excited and dedicated, and ready to make the school proud.