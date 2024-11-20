Daily Update: How you can serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 20.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

How you can serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees: Nominations open for January election

SUFFOLK TIMES

Update: House fire in Mattituck: one injured, one reported missing; investigators on scene

Southold runners post personal records at New York state championships

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River Fire Department seeks approval for communications tower

Cannabis taxes will add funds to county and town coffers

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Springs Salt’s apple granola crisp

