Police: Damage at Ram’s Head Inn not criminal

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Rumors that spread through the community about damage done to the Ram’s Head Inn’s wells — including speculation that they were criminal acts — has been put to rest by the Shelter Island Police Department.

Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg has informed the Reporter that after an investigation, the wells were damaged by accident and no criminal activity was found.

“One well casing appears to have been struck by a lawnmower or vehicle tire, resulting in a crack in the outermost PVC casing,” Det. Sgt. Thilberg said. “The second well experienced a submersible pump burnout, which we determined to be consistent with normal wear and tear.”

Summing it up after the investigation was complete, the officer added, “There is no need for concern as these issues were not caused by any criminal activity.”