Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 25, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Erland Paredes, Medford, was ticketed on Nov. 16 for speeding 46 mph in a 25-mph zone, on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

Kelly K. Nelson-McGriel, Shelter Island, reported a collision with a deer on Menantic Road on Nov. 19. Damage to her vehicle did not exceed $1,000.

On Nov. 21, a vehicle driven by Donald Prince, of Shelter Island, was backing out of the Center Post Office parking lot onto Thomas Street when it collided with a vehicle operated by Regina Surerus, of Shelter Island. There were no injuries reported.

A vehicle operated by Terry M. Campuzano, New York, collided with a deer on Nov. 17 that ran onto West Neck Road and caused damage to his vehicle’s grill and front bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 15, a Heights caller reported disturbances involving several parked vehicles. A caller reported on the 15th for documentation purposes that his Chase Bank account had been breached; no money was withdrawn.

A confidential investigation was opened on Nov. 18.

Police responded to a complaint of withdrawn funds on Nov. 19 and advised the complainant it was a civil matter.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in Menantic on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20 a caller emailed a video to police expressing concern that he would not be permitted to speak at a Town meeting. He was advised that the Town and Police Department respect the public’s right to be heard and will uphold those rights for all individuals, regardless of their opinions or affiliations.

Police responded to a number of anonymous complaints on Nov. 20 of open burning in a fire pit in the Center. The Suffolk County burn ban was discussed with the owner; fire pits were found to be allowed with restrictions. The owner said he would only use a small propane fire pit for a short period of time and would monitor it during use.

A complainant reported on Nov. 21 that she had received multiple unwanted phone calls daily from another person; police advised that person that no further communication was wanted.

In other reports: Officers attended a breath analysis operator re-certification class; resolved a dumping dispute; secured found property; responded to a landlord-tenant dispute; assisted with school crossing; performed court duty; attended rifle training; performed a well-being check; completed pistol re-certification; had lunch with the 3rd grade; jump-started a vehicle; and reported downed wires and a tree to PSEG and Shelter Island Highway Department for removal.

ALARMS

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated on Nov. 17. Fire Chief Beckwith was on the scene. CO was detected coming from the furnace. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) volunteers ventilated the residence. All occupants were evaluated by Shelter Island Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic; all refused medical treatment.

A smoke alarm was activated by smoke from a fireplace on Nov. 17 in Hay Beach. The owner attempted to cancel the alarm. The fire chief was on the scene to confirm there was no emergency.

Responding to a residential alarm in South Ferry Hills on the 18th, police found the premises secure. Police and SIFD responded to a CO alarm in Dering Harbor on Nov. 20 and found CO present in the basement. SIFD ventilated the premises and determined the leak came from the boiler. The owner was notified.

A residential alarm in Westmoreland was investigated on Nov. 21 and a door was found ajar but no signs of criminal activity.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured deer was reported on Nov. 15 in Hay Beach. The responding officer dispatched the deer and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) for removal. A deer stuck in a fence in the Center was freed on the 16th. A deer carcass reported on a Ram Island Road was moved to the side and reported to SIHD for removal on the 16th.

While responding to the carbon monoxide emergency on the 17th, a Fire Department vehicle collided with a deer. The deer was observed being able to walk.

A dead deer was observed on the shoulder of a road in the Center on Nov. 18 and reported to SIHD for removal.

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted with a search for a lost dog in Cartwright on Nov. 15. The ACO spoke to the owner of dogs reported barking for 20 minutes on the 16th. A hawk in distress reported in Silver Beach on Nov. 17 could not be located by the ACO.

After a dog was reported to have injured a turkey in Dering Harbor on Nov. 19, the ACO retrieved the turkey and brought it to a wildlife rehabilitator.

A raccoon in a Silver Beach barbecue on Nov. 20 was gone when the ACO arrived.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on Nov. 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 21 and transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient was flown to Stony Brook Hospital for evaluation. A medical alert on Nov. 19 was deemed accidental.