Shelter Island Justice Court, Nov. 26, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Reporter file)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 9, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Alaeddine Anane, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 63 mph in a 35-mph zone, fined $75 plus $63.

Julian R. Bernstein, equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $50 plus $63.

Kenroy Blackwood, aggravated unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Joseph A. Bocci, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone, $75 plus $63.

Isai P. Camacho, stop/stand/park violation, reduced from unlicensed driver, $75 plus $25.

Jose F. Castro, unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Cender I. Choma Sermeno, stop/stand/park violation, reduced from cellphone use while driving, $75 plus $25.

Peter H. Comisar, equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $100 plus $63.

Gabrielle Eckardt, vehicle glass violation, reduced from speeding 48 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $63.

Evan W. Flatley, anchoring in a prohibited area, $50.

Kimberly Foster, equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $50 plus $63.

Patricia Foulkrod, equipment violation, reduced from failure to keep right, $75 plus $63.

Owen T. Furlong, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 37 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $63.

Daniel A. Harkin, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 48 mph in a 35-mph zone, $50 plus $63.

Gerson Hernandez Concoba, equipment violation, reduced from no inspection certificate, $50 plus $63.

Diana E. Lawrence, right of way violation, $93.

Steven Markovich, stop/stand/park violation, reduced from speeding 48 mph in a 25-mph zone, $25 plus $25.

Bryan Mosquera Manrique, stop/stand/park/violation, reduced from right of way violation, $75 plus $25.

Jen Muharemobic, personal watercraft violation, $50.

Franklin Munoz Albarracin, unlicensed driver, $100 plus $63; and equipment violation reduced from speeding 56 mph in a 35-mph zone, $25 plus $63.

Marina Neustadt, stop/stand/park/violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $50 plus $25.

Jack B. Obrock, equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $75 plus $63.

Eugenio Pineda Avila, equipment violation, reduced from unlicensed operation, $75 plus $63.

Edgar A. Samudio Quiros, equipment violation, reduced from turn signal violation, $63.

Fran Shanker, parking more than 12” from curb, $50.

Saneto Shiroyama, equipment violations, reduced from unlicensed class and stop sign violation, $50 plus $63; $50 plus $63.

Steven S. Tarkington, equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $50 plus $63.

Madigan N. Teodoru, stop sign violation, $100 plus $93.

Romulo Vera Muy, stop/stand/park/violation, reduced from turn signal violation, $75 plus $25.

Pearl M. Williams, equipment violation, reduced from leaving the scene of an accident, $50 plus $63.

Lawrence J.Wirtschafter, reckless operation of a vessel, $50 plus $63.

Franciel Alonzo-Lopez, undersized scup, case dismissed.

Deemed a scofflaw for failure to appear on traffic charges was Anthony E. Harris.

Nine cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, seven at the request of the court and two at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.