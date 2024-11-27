Daily Update: The Reporter talks turkey with ACO Jenny Zahler
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 26.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The Reporter talks turkey with ACO Jenny Zahler: All you need to know about Meleagris gallopavo
SUFFOLK TIMES
Fatal Mattituck fire raises questions about rental safety
Photos: CAST’s 5th Annual Festival of Trees lights up Treiber Farms in Peconic
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s school resource officers help ‘bridge the gap’ between residents and police
NORTHFORKER
Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg talks about new film “A Real Pain” at Ram’s Head Inn
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now: Mashed Long Island Potato Casserole
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.