Shelter Island boys basketball team sporting a new strategy: Coach Mundy brings fresh ideas to expanded roster

The Shelter Island School 2024-2025 varsity basketball team. Back row, from left: Coach Michael ‘Zack’ Mundy, Kaden Gibbs, Nate Sanwald, Ari Waife, Harry Clark, Harrison Weslek, Evan Weslek, Henry Springer, Ryan Sanwald, Assistant Coach Matt Dunning. Front row, from left: Cayman Morehead, Jackson Rohrer, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Abie Roig, Sebastian Martinez Majdis, Liam Sobejana. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island School’s varsity basketball team is gearing up for their first games of the 2024/2025 season this week, facing two of their biggest rivals, Smithtown Christian at home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Ross at home on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Reporter sat down with Head Coach Michael Mundy as he shared his plans for the season in a recent interview.

The team made notable progress last season, highlighted by a key victory against Ross and competitive play in most games. While their success wasn’t reflected solely in wins, it was clear in individual player growth.

Reflecting on last season, Coach Mundy said, “We ended the season on a sour note. Our last home game, which was against Ross, we crumbled at the end, which was really disappointing.”

Still, he emphasized, “I was happy with our progress from day one to the last day. We put ourselves in a position to win games, which we hadn’t really done before.”

During the offseason, the team put in considerable effort. Most players are multi-sport athletes, with some juggling a second sport even during basketball season. Despite these commitments, many players dedicated their summers and after-school time to improving their game.

Several worked with personal trainers, and most attended a basketball camp last summer with Coach Mundy. PGC Basketball Camp, a week-long development program that hosts thousands of athletes nationwide, has been a tradition for the team for three years now.

This year, for the first time, the team’s coach joined the players at camp in Norton, Mass.

“One of the first things players and coaches learn at PGC is leadership,” Mundy explained. “I think every player who attended succeeded in becoming a better leader, which has definitely changed our team’s culture.”

As one of the few coaches at the session, Mundy spent significant one-on-one time with the camp director.

“I got a lot of personalized insight into my coaching style and have adjusted accordingly,” he added.

The team returned with not only improved skills but also enhanced mental toughness. “The gym feels different this year,” Coach Mundy said, noting the shift in team culture. “In the past, we’ve focused on rebuilding, working toward future seasons. Now, we’re building on last year’s progress. We’re finally in a position to win games, and that’s totally changed the athletes’ mindsets. Knowing they can compete gives them more purpose and fosters a more competitive culture among the players.”

This season, 15 players have signed up, predominantly sophomores and juniors. The full roster is: Harry Clark, Kaden Gibbs, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Sebastian Martinez Majdis, Cayman Morehead, Byron Rodas Vasquez, Jackson Rohrer, Abraham Roig, Nathan Sanwald, Ryan Sanwald, Liam Sobejana, Henry Springer, Ari Waife, Evan Weslek, Harrison Weslek.

While 15 is typically enough for varsity and junior varsity rosters, the coaches opted to focus on one varsity team this year. This means that former JV Coach Matthew Dunning switched over to varsity assistant coach in a full-time capacity.

“The days of joining a sports team and being guaranteed a starting spot are long gone,” Coach Mundy said. “Having one team keeps all the athletes on the same page and fosters a competitive mindset — players have to earn their playing time.”

Coach Mundy plans to incorporate all 15 players into the regular rotation. Last season, senior Harrison Weslek earned All-County, with his brother, sophomore Evan Weslek, narrowly missing the mark. Defensive efforts from opponents often targeted the brothers, highlighting the need for more balanced scoring.

“To win games, everyone needs to be involved,” Coach Mundy said. “We need consistent points from all the starters, not just the brothers.”

The team’s new offense, which eliminates fixed positions and capitalizes on the athletes’ athleticism.

“Everyone can play a guard spot. No one is limited to just being a center or power forward,” Coach Mundy said.

Looking ahead, he hopes the team will remain competitive throughout every game and measure success by their competitiveness, not just their record. In a recent non-league scrimmage against Mattituck, the team stayed competitive, a sharp contrast to last year’s shutout in the same matchup.

The varsity team takes on the Smithtown Christian Knights tomorrow, Wednesday, at home, with the game starting at 4:30 p.m, and matches up Friday at home against the Ross School, also at 4:30 p.m.

Come out and support this young and talented team.