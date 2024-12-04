Daily Update: Celebrating a Shelter Island artist

(Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 4.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Celebrating a Shelter Island artist

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold recreation programs help beat the winter doldrums

Greenport basketball squads lay it down on the court

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead lax alum Goodale training with Team USA

New Beginnings to open on Little Flower campus in Wading River

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: Fulfill your seven (or eight, or nine) fish feast at these local fish markets

SOUTHFORKER

In Comes the IMAX: Southampton Playhouse set to open in old movie theater location early next year

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.