Daily Update: Celebrating a Shelter Island artist
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 4.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Celebrating a Shelter Island artist
SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold recreation programs help beat the winter doldrums
Greenport basketball squads lay it down on the court
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead lax alum Goodale training with Team USA
New Beginnings to open on Little Flower campus in Wading River
NORTHFORKER
Worth the Stop: Fulfill your seven (or eight, or nine) fish feast at these local fish markets
SOUTHFORKER
In Comes the IMAX: Southampton Playhouse set to open in old movie theater location early next year
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.