Mashomack Manor House open for celebration: All are invited for holiday festivities

Guests enjoyed making holiday swags with greens furnished by Mashomack staff during last year’s open house. (Credit: Anthony Graziano)

The historic Manor House in The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve, decorated and lit for the holidays, will open its doors to welcome all on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m.

This annual event features singing along to carols of the season. Mulled punch, egg nog and sweet and savory treats will be served.

Guests will be welcome to take part in making one of the seasonal crafts to celebrate the beauty of nature that surrounds us within Mashomack’s meadows and woods.