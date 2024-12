Shelter Island Fire Department Center Firehouse. (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

Keith Clark will continue to serve on the Board of Fire Commissioners having won his fifth term unanimously Tuesday night.

The tally was 19-0.

It is rare for an incumbent to be denied a win if he wants to continue to serve.

Mr. Clark has been a member of the Fire Department for more than 45 years with more than 20 years as a department officer.

Voting by paper ballots took place Tuesday evening. The win gives him another five-year term.