Lindsay Rando is employee of month

Lindsay Rando is November’s Employee of the month. The honor was presented by Todd Gulluscio. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The Board of Education honored teacher’s aide Lindsay Rando Monday night as the November Employee of the Month.

Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio said of Ms. Rando that in addition to her “fantastic personality,” Ms. Rando takes on the most challenging assignments, always with a smile

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott said even before the school began honoring outstanding staff members each month, she wanted to see Ms. Rando honored, she was so impressed with the teacher’s willingness to tackle challenging assignments.

“You are the go-to person; you are fabulous, Ms. Rylott said, telling her to never leave the district.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said Ms. Lynch has the hardest job in the building and one of the most important.

Noting in addition to her work at school, Ms. Rando is the mother of four,

Board President Kathleen Lynch said. She brings strength and love to her efforts.

Her husband, Board member Anthony Rando, said his wife’s days are long but she loves her work and her family and balances it all.