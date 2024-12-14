Library delays could soon be ending

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

I|f all goes smoothly between now and several weeks into January, the expansion of the Shelter Island Public Library could break ground by late that month or in February. That’s the word from Library Director Terry Lucas.

But she admits what started as a labor of love to plan for the library’s growing needs has turned into frustration with unanticipated delays.

Eighteen months ago, Ms. Lucas sought advice on whether a SEQRA study was necessary and there was no need for site plan review or the SEQRA report. It seemed it would be likely the contractors could break ground by August.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) was prepared to move forward in setting up financing when word came that the rules had changed and nonprofits did need site plan review. She was told the application would be fast forwarded but that was not to be the case.

Every time she thought the application was about to gain approval and DASNY was poised to push ahead with funding, she was stopped when the approval didn’t happen.

By late fall, DASNY officials were still prepared to assess the application but when the approval was delayed again, DASNY finally had to pull back on the funding and put off its consideration until January.

Meanwhile, the project that had wide support from the community suddenly had people questioning what was being done with money. The delays have cost expenditures that haven’t yet been fully tallied, Ms. Lucas said.

Moving into the rental trailer to operate as the library’s temporary quarters is very expensive, she said. Because that move was anticipated for an August groundbreaking, the trailer had to be rented in July.

She had sought advice early on from Town Attorney Stephen Kiely and Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen about who should be the lead agency for the SEQRA process. They said it wasn’t necessary because site plan review wasn’t necessary. Accordingly, she proceeded, only months later to be notified the code had changed and nonprofits were now subject to site plan reviews. Because the library project did not yet have a building permit, it became subject to the new rules.

Despite assurances the application would be fast forwarded and project plans had been very transparent for two years, the site plan review, by its nature, did take time.

Inevitably it was impossible to keep to the anticipated construction schedule.

In addition to the cost of the trailer rental, there’s a monthly charge for septic service. There are delays in getting materials to the public since only limited books could be kept in the trailer while others are delayed for a day until they can be delivered.

With site plan approval accomplished, Ms. Lucas expects the building permit will be issued in January and by then, she hopes the Suffolk County Department of Health Services will approve the I/A system. She thinks the only delay there was because there are fewer applications for commercial I/A septic systems and evaluating them takes longer. But the new septics are replacing a cesspool. Cesspools are inadequate and if one fails, it must be replaced with an upgraded system.

All frustration is finally turning to optimism and excitement, Ms. Lucas said.