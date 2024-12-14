Lots of gift choices on the Island

Gifts for babies and adults(Credit: Charity Robey)

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — An eclectic collection of books, records and art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Bliss’ — 631-749-0041 — This Bridge Street department store, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, has home gifts, Island apparel and warm winter wear.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — Alongside All Dogged Up and Eccentric Bagel, Mary Lou Eichhorn has cards, wrap, chocolates, handmade gifts, Island artworks.

The Chequit — 631-749-0018 — Santa’s Pop-up Christmas shop is open in the hotel; stop and enjoy a cocktail and a bite in the Tavern while you’re there.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a holiday toast.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — at 35 S. Ferry Rd.This shop has Shelter Island themed gifts, along with foods to help plan your holiday feasts.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — at 8 Grand Ave., open Dec. 14, 10-5; Dec. 15, 10-1; Dec. 21, 10-5; Dec. 22 ,10-1; Dec. 24, 10-1. Books; puzzles, and other gifts.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 N. Ferry Rd., but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Havens Store — 631-749-1025 — Gifts from the Island’s leading artisans. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Also shop online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Havens Holiday Market — on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. will feature craft and food vendors and musical entertainment at 16 S. Ferry Rd.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — Browse this collection of gently used furnishings at 6 S. Ferry Rd. for that perfect gift.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Pure Thread – 914-262-1529 — on Bridge St., this 2nd-floor fashion boutique’s open Friday, Dec. 13 ; half day Saturday, Dec.14; Monday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18- 23.

Ram Design — 631-749-5067 — Beautiful gifts and art in this Bridge Street shop, curated by interior design consultants.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — On Grand Avenue in the Heights; can help you find a power tool, or special gadget— and don’t forget the batteries.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — Toys, toiletries, candles and Shelter Island-themed wear; cards and gift wrap.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — Christmas greens, orchids and fresh flowers at 57A N. Ferry Rd. Owner Becky Smith also recommends gift certificates.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — On Grand Ave., has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 —The staff of this Bridge St. shop is always helpful in selecting a wine or special spirits for holiday gift giving.