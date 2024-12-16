Volunteers needed for SIPTSA holiday boutique

SIPTSA needs help for holiday boutique. (Credit: Reporter file)

The Shelter Island School’s PTSA has an annual drive to collect donated items for sale in a Holiday Boutique, which will open Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 2:30 to 3:30 in the school lobby.

Volunteers are needed to set up on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m., and to take down the shop when it closes at 3:30 on the 18th.

Volunteers should contact [email protected] with any questions.

New and gently used items are welcome and can be dropped off in the school lobby on school days, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Men’s items are especially needed.

No clothing, blankets, stuffed animals or other fabric gifts can be accepted. Donations of gift wrap are appreciated as well. Volunteers will wrap gifts that students buy to surprise their family members.