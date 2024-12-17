Shelter Island officers honored: Graffagnino, Clark cited for exemplary service

Officers have been singled out for exceptional service to the community. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

The Shelter Island Police Department honored two of its officers for their outstanding contribution to community safety, presenting them with awards of achievement.

Detective Andrew Graffagnino and Police Officer Sean Clark have received Meritorious Police Service Awards for their exceptional work addressing a burglary and trespassing issue in Shelter Island Heights, Chief Jim Read said.

“Through diligent canvassing and surveillance, they identified suspicious activity at a house undergoing renovations,” Chief Read said. “Their quick response led to the discovery and apprehension of an unauthorized individual in the basement, preventing potential crimes and ensuring community safety. Their actions showcased sharp situational awareness, perseverance and commitment to protecting Shelter Island, earning them this prestigious honor.”

Three other Police Department members — Police Officer James Read III, Sergeant Anthony Rando and Marine Patrol Officer Beau Payne — received Exceptional Police Service Awards for their swift response and successful resolution of a motor vehicle theft that occurred on March 6.

A construction worker reported a stolen vehicle near Grand Avenue in the Heights.

Despite a language barrier, the officers were able to gather details with the help of a language line and used license plate readers to track the vehicle and determine it was still on the Island.

Marine Officer Payne “positioned himself strategically to intercept the vehicle,” the Chief said. Sergeant Rando and Officer Read “ensured a safe and professional felony vehicle stop,” the Chief said.

Noting it took just 27 minutes for the officers to secure the arrest and retrieval of the vehicle, Chief Read called it “an exemplary display of efficiency, training and teamwork.” He expressed his gratitude and pride in the officers’ “unwavering dedication to community safety.”

He said the awards symbolize the exceptional service and professionalism of the department members.

“We ask the community to join the Department in celebrating these officers for their invaluable contributions to keeping Shelter Island a safe and secure place to live and work,” Chief Read said.