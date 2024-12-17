Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 17, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

On Dec. 7, Trent James Firestine of Shelter Island reported that a deer had collided with his vehicle on South Ferry Road. The damage appeared to be less than $500 but the driver was advised to get an estimate and if repairs exceeded $1,000, an accident report would be provided.

OTHER REPORTS

Responding to a report on Dec. 8 of a downed tree blocking both lanes of a road in Shorewood, police provided traffic control and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department for removal. Also on the 8th, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a report of a burning smell in Tarkettle. A smoldering fire was found in a burn barrel in an outdoor enclosed area next to a shed and extinguished by SIFD. The owner was advised by phone of Town Code restrictions on open burning. He stated that he would remove the burn barrel from his property and refrain from any such burning again. He had just left the Island prior to the incident.

On Dec. 9, police canvassed the area around the Center Post Office looking for a female panhandler who had been the subject of a complaint; they did not locate her.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Dec. 10; Shorewood and the Center on the 12th; no violations were observed.

A trespass notification was received on Dec. 11. Police were advised of an employee’s termination on Dec. 11 in the event the individual attempted to enter the premises without permission.

A broken piling at the Town Dock at Cartwright was reported on Dec. 11. The piling was secured and the owner of a nearby vessel was advised to relocate it.

A flickering light on a Center dock was reported on the 11th; the complainant was concerned there could be a short circuit. An officer observed the light blinking but was unable to locate a circuit breaker to turn it off or to contact the owner. The caller was advised to call the police if any changes occurred.

On Dec. 12, vessels were impounded at Silver Beach, Cartwright and Ram Island for violations of the Town Code. An individual observed clamming in Coecles Harbor on Dec. 12 was advised the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation had closed the waters under an emergency order. He returned the clams to the water and left the area.

In other reports: Police performed school crossing duty; provided a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number); received a report of a lost driver’s license; assisted with North Ferry line traffic control; investigated a reported financial scam; attended lunch-with-an-officer at the high school; and provided a well-being check.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) retrieved a cold-stunned green sea turtle reported on Ram Island on Dec. 9 and transported the turtle, a juvenile, to Marine Sea Turtle Rescue. On Dec. 10, a caller reported a bird flopping around in the middle of a Center roadway. The ACO recognized the bird as a Flicker and took it to a wildlife rehabber for care of an injured wing.

ALARMS

On Dec. 11, a smoke alarm was activated in a Heights basement. SIFD responded and determined there was an issue with the primary wire from the pole to the house. PSEG was notified. A master bedroom alarm was activated in Shorewood on Dec. 11. Police found the first floor secure and notified the caretaker, who found an upstairs door had blown open in the wind and re-set the alarm.

A smoke alarm in Silver Beach on Dec. 12 was investigated; SIFD Chief Beckwith was on the scene and confirmed it was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Dec. 6, 7, 9, and 12 and transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.