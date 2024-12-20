Shelter Island ‘Repair Café’ meets on December 28

A Repair Cafe in the Netherlands, where the movement was created. (Courtesy photo)

Two years ago, Kyle Karen, Ph.D., launched a Repair Café on Shelter Island believing the ingredients for success here were natural factors to be tapped.

Repair Café is a program that invites those with items that need to be repaired to be bring them to those who know a thing or two about how to restore them.

In many cases, the items are returned to the original owners, but others bring items they no longer want, but recognize in able hands they can be repaired and find new owners, rather than landing in the trash heap.

It’s not a program unique to Shelter Island, or even other East End communities, but one that was launched first in the Netherlands and has carried forward to areas around the world.

Summer saw the program on hiatus as the group’s regulars had schedules that were too busy to volunteer. But as of September, they were back and resumed their efforts.

Through September, October and November the program was active and is poised for its next open session to get underway on Saturday, Dec. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon, with people meeting at the Shelter Island Library’s temporary quarters.

Other dates through the winter and spring months are scheduled for Saturdays, including Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19 and May 17, all from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you want to get involved and/or have questions, email Ms. Karen at [email protected].