State gives $260,000 for Fresh Pond project: Reclaiming safe water after years of work

New funds are coming to remove dangerous toxins from Fresh Pond, seen above. (Credit: Reporter file)

The Fresh Pond Neighbors Association and the Town got an early Christmas gift when notified on Dec. 23 that it has been approved for a $260,000 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) grant.

The grant will cover 75% of the cost of construction of a permanent solution to the algal problems that have long plagued Fresh Pond.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed the legislation approving the grant this week. Peter Grand, co-chairman with James Eklund of the Fresh Pond Neighbors said her support “reveal the close attention that the State is giving to our project and efforts to lead the way toward clean fresh surface and groundwater.”

It has been a long siege since it was first determined that phosphorus was creating algae blooms. And it was not just a problem affecting Fresh Pond, but phosphorous was also flowing into Menantic and Dickerson creeks.

Once the cause of the problem affecting Fresh Pond was determined, other grant money helped to explore solutions, and a final decision was made that the “hypolimnetic method” would be best way of cleaning up the water.

This involves removing water with phosphorous from the pond, running it through a filtering system and returning the cleaned water to the pond, according to the town’s environmental and engineering consultant, Lombardo Associates, which conducted the early tests.

Fresh Pond Neighbors and many donors who appreciate that body of water though they don’t live around the pond, have been steadily contributing money for interim steps.

Just this past summer, Fresh Pond Neighbors contributed enough to pay the $10,000 cost of removing harmful algae mats, decaying lily pad stems and leaves that exacerbated the water quality problems.

Rather than ask for Town to bear the burden of the 25% needed to secure the grant, Mr. Grand has reached out to supporters to provide as much of the 25% money as possible.

“The Fresh Pond Neighbors will be doing everything possible to minimize and defray costs to the Town,” Mr. Grand said. “Fresh Pond and the aquifer belong to all of us,” he said.

The State grant offers major financial backing for the long-term Fresh Pond solution, he added. The DEC grant for the project solidifies that agency’s endorsement demonstrated by previously approved permits for earlier phases of the project, Mr. Grand said.

“The Fresh Pond pilot program will put Shelter Island at the forefront of County and State efforts to address the dangers of harmful algal blooms,” Mr. Grand said.

“This teamwork demonstrates citizen, Town and State partnership at its best,” Mr. Grand said.