Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 28, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Dec. 14, Juliet Wolosoff, Shelter Island, received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign at Smith Street.

Myno Ardon, Southold, was ticketed on Dec. 18 on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and equipment violations.

OTHER REPORTS

A 911 call on Dec. 13 was deemed accidental. On Dec. 17, a complainant reported for informational purposes three drones flying above the Center.

A female asking for donations in front of the Center Post Office was reported on Dec. 19. The individual advised an officer that she was preaching for God and asking for donations. The officer advised the postmaster that the person was standing on the north side of the building on the sidewalk. The postmaster said as long as she was not blocking the entrance or drop box, he was not looking to pursue further action.

On Dec. 14, police investigated the theft of a check that a suspect attempted to cash at Chase Bank.

On Dec. 19, a caller reported a van parked with no lights on along a dark road just past a curve in Westmoreland. An officer investigated and found a vehicle unoccupied and parked legally. A person driving erratically in the Heights was reported that day, but could not be located in a canvass of the area.

Traffic stops were conducted on Dec. 13 on South Ferry Road and Burns Road, with two warnings. Traffic stops in the Center on Dec. 15 resulted in two warnings.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Dec. 13, resulting in multiple stops and warnings.

Distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Dec. 14 resulted in no violations being observed.

On Dec. 15, police brought a hazardous condition caused by water spraying from a broken irrigation line in a Center nursery to the attention of the owner, who turned it off. An officer investigated a report on Dec. 17 of headlights in Sachems Woods with no findings. A complainant reported on Dec. 18 receiving harassing phone calls.

In other reports: A report of an unknown male in a Heights residence was investigated on the 18th; police directed traffic for the annual Christmas Parade; conducted school crossing duty; returned two found cellphones to their owners; provided a vehicle jump start; reported a hazardous condition of a tree leaning against secondary electric wires to PSEG; directed ferry traffic; conducted well-being checks; assisted with installation of a car seat; performed court duty; and reported to PSEG a tree leaning on primary wires.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Dec. 14, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted in the successful search for a missing dog in West Neck. The ACO responded to a report of a cold-stunned sea turtle that day and transported it to the New York Marine Rescue Center for care. A dog reported at large in the South Ferry area on Dec. 15 could not be located by the ACO.

An injured deer in a Center roadway on Dec. 17 was dispatched and reported to the Shelter Island Highway Department for removal. On the 17th a dog at large in the Center could not be captured by the caller and the ACO. Eventually the owner came out of the residence to bring the dog inside.

ALARMS

An alarm was activated in a beverage storage room in the Heights on Dec. 18. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) determined that it was a false alarm caused by a malfunction. A burglar alarm in Cartwright was activated on Dec. 13 by a small child pressing buttons. An alarm reported on Dec. 14 was investigated and an officer found the residence was secure. The officer was unable to contact the owner to advise them of the status and to deactivate the alarm.

A carbon monoxide alarm activated at a West Neck location on Dec. 18 was determined by Fire Chief Beckwith and SIFD on the scene to be caused by a propane leak in the boiler room on the main floor. SIFD placed fans in the residence and the caretaker notified Piccozzi’s for repair.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to three cases on Dec. 13, 14, 17; transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one refused transport.