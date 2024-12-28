Striped bass regulations remain status quo: Goal is to increase numbers of fish

Fishing for striped bass off the beach in Dering Harbor (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Despite concerns about hitting the target to rebuild the striped bass stock by the 2029 deadline, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted to keep current regulations in place.

According to the 2024 stock assessment update, six of the last seven year-classes since 2015 have been below average, although generally not as low as the levels seen in the 1980s. Only the 2018 year-class was above average. The below-average 2022 and 2023 recruits will start reproducing in 2029 and 2030 as those fish approach full maturity.

Striped bass abundance of fish over one year old peaked in 1997 at around 423.5 million fish. Total abundance fluctuated through 2004. From 2005 to 2009, abundance declined to about 187.1 million fish. Total abundance spiked again in 2012 and 2016 as a result of two large year-classes (2011 and 2015) entering the population. Total abundance declined from 2019 to 2022 but ticked back upward slightly in 2023 to 177.3 million fish.

This past January, the commission approved regulations limiting the size for keepers in marine waters to 28 to 31 inches. Anglers are only allowed to keep one fish. This includes customers fishing from charter boats.

As a reminder, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rules state that anglers must use circle hooks when fishing for striped bass with bait, which includes any part or whole of a marine or aquatic organism, live or dead. Circle hooks reduce “gut hooking” and increase the survival rate of released fish. This rule applies to all recreational anglers, including those fishing from shore, private boats or for-hire vessels.

Circle hooks are not required when using artificial lures, even if they are tipped with bait. Examples of artificial lures that are exempt from the circle hook requirement include: pork rinds on bucktail jigs, eel skin plugs, tube and worm and man-made flies.