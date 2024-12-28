Training with Trent: Build strength, beat stress

(Reporter file)

Question from Brendan B.: Hey, Trent, dude, the holidays are super stressful. Tell me, can I actually reduce stress with diet and exercise? If so, how?

Answer: Absolutely, Brendan. This is such a good question, I’m so glad you asked. Here are some tips on reducing stress. It will be like giving your body a gift that keeps on giving. I’ll break it down for you.

First. Exercise. This is really our stress-busting superpower. When you move your body, it’s like shaking up a snow globe of feel-good chemicals, endorphins,(aka nature’s stress-busters). It will leave you calmer and more grounded.

Plus, stuff like yoga, Tai chi, or a good stretch session not only builds strength but connects you to your breath. Hello, instant Zen! Even a brisk walk through a Winter Wonderland or (parking lot) can do wonders.

Second. Diet. What you eat can either amp up the chaos or help you find your inner Buddha. Magnesium-rich foods like spinach, almonds and dark chocolate. Yes, I said chocolate, to help relax muscles and calm the nervous system.

Omega threes. Think salmon, chia seeds or walnuts. They are like brain hugs, reducing inflammation and stress.

Avoid too much caffeine and too much sugar. It’s tempting, but the crash-and-burn vibe isn’t going to help. Sip some herbal tea instead, like chamomile or holy basil and thank me later.

Another thing, Yep, I’m going there — choose high-vibe foods, fresh fruits, veggies and whole grains. They’re alive with energy that supports your body, unlike processed holiday treats that leave you sluggish. Treat yourself to mindful eating. Savor every bite like it’s a meditative moment. Yes, even that cookie if you must — balance is key!

Lastly, try focusing on gratitude. Gratitude reduces cortisol, a stress hormone. So, when you’re stuck in holiday traffic or untangling lights, take a breath and laugh about it. Your body will thank you.

Move your body, feed your soul (and stomach) and let the holidays know you are the boss. Stress doesn’t stand a chance.

Question from Robyn M.: Thanks in advance for your response. I’m finding it hard to stay motivated to workout in this cold winter season. Plus, I’m all bundled up. What can I do to get some motivation and inspiration?

Answer: Hey, Robyn. Wow, yes, this resonates deeply. I feel the struggle, but we don’t need to let the cold turn us into a couch burrito. Here are some tips to keep our motivation alive.

Bundle up and show up. Wear layers that make you feel stylish to boost morale. Once you start moving you will warm up faster than a cup of hot chocolate.

Cozy indoor workouts. Turn your living room into a fitness heaven. Yoga, Pilates, or body weight circuits are perfect. And hey, no commute. Bonus points if you light a candle for that cozy vibe.

Set fun goals. A spring glow-up, or train for something cool,like crushing ski slopes or a 5K. Having something fun to look forward to makes workouts feel purposeful.

Reward yourself. Promise yourself a steaming mug of tea or guilt-free holiday treat after your sweat session. Bribery works!

Embrace a cozy spirit. Think of exercise as your warm escape from the chill. Movement boosts your mood, warms you up and beats the winter blues.

Cold or not, your body will thank you — and come spring, you’ll feel like a rock star shedding those layers.

Question from John H: Hey buddy, I’ve been trying to lose weight and I’m going to commit this new year, but I wanted to ask — is counting calories something I should be concerned about?

Answer: Hey, John, this is a wonderful question. Thank you for asking this. So, calorie counting can be helpful, but it’s not the only tool in the weight loss toolbox. Here are a couple of things that might also help.

1. Awareness is key. If you’re not sure how much you’re eating, tracking calories for a bit can help you spot sneaky high-calorie culprits. Looking at you, fancy coffee drinks.

2. Quality and Quantity. I know you have heard me say this before, but it’s super important. Focus on nutrient-dense foods like lean proteins, veggies, and whole grains. These keep you full longer and naturally make overeating harder.

3. Listen to your body. Hunger and fullness cues are underrated. You don’t need to treat every meal like a math problem. Just eat mindfully.

4. Don’t stress it. If calorie counting feels obsessive or overwhelming, skip it. Try portion control, intuitive eating, or simply cutting back on processed foods instead. Are you counting? It can help a lot, but balance, mindfulness and quality food choices are just as important. Do what works for you.

Have a question for Trent? Email him at [email protected]