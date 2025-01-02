Suffolk County Water Authority attends to West Neck Water pipe break

(Courtesy Image)

A mechanical failure has customers of the West Neck Water District experiencing low or no water pressure this afternoon.

Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) officials are addressing the issue and have issued a statement that the situation is expected to be corrected by evening.

The SCWA is not a government entity but an independent public-benefit corporation operating under the Public Authorities Law of the State of New York. It serves approximately 1.2 million Suffolk County residents on a nonprofit basis.

All customers have received a telephone or text from SCWA officials, according to Lisa Shaw who chairs the West Neck Water Board.

She said the problem is the result of an aged pipe that broke. It was due to be replaced by SCWA as part of major upgrades to the system that have taken place since the utility company took over management of the system, but SCWA employees had not gotten to it prior to the problem.

The area around the pipe had to be pumped out to make repairs today.

SCWA has promised to keep customers notified about progress on repairs and they will receive notice when full service is restored, Ms. Shaw said.

Anyone with further questions should call the SCWA emergency number at 631 689 9500, Ms. Shaw said.