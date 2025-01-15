Shelter Island School challenged to stay within 2% tax cap

(Courtesy Image)

“There are a lot of challenges.”

That was Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., speaking Monday night about the 2025-26 budget he has begun developing for the School District.

It’s too early to talk about totals, he noted, but he could say that staying within the State-imposed 2% tax cap on spending increases over last year is not going to be easy and could prove impossible.

Many of the increased costs he expects are in expenditures over which the District has no control, he said, including:

• Property insurance costs are projected to increase by 6.61% and could be higher once the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal announces adjustments to its rates.

• Salaries are essentially decided by contracts with unions representing teachers and staff members. The superintendent has calculated a 3.28% increase.

• Pension costs and Social Security are expected to increase with the Teachers Retirement System up by 5.87%; the Employees Retirement System up by 29.7%; and Social Security by 3.66%.

• Health insurance premiums are up as well, and while active staff members pay toward their coverage in line with negotiated amounts, most retirees don’t have to contribute for their coverage.

What District officials expect is a 3.62% increase in premiums for employees; a 14.15% cost of paying those who opt not to take the insurance and receive payment for that decision; and a 3.4% increase for retirees.

It actually costs the district less to pay employees opting out of taking the insurance through the school system, Mr. Doelger said.

Mr. Doelger described the budget as “an aspirational document … that evolves through the year as plans are achieved or contingencies become realities.” The goals of the administration and Board of Education are to develop a document that maintains District programs, he said, and builds on community support while valuing fiscal restraint.

The budget should provide the best education possible at the most efficient cost, Mr. Doelger said.

Budget workshops continue on Feb. 10 and 25 and on March 10.

On April 7, plans call for a budget overview with an opportunity to make adjustments. The Board of Education expects to adopt its budget proposal on April 7.

Once adopted, it is not expected to change, but will be open to a public hearing on May 12, at which point it can’t be changed and will be the document on which voters act when they cast their ballots May 20 at the school gymnasium between noon and 9 p.m.