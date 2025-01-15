Stephen Kiely out as Shelter Island town attorney

Town Attorney Stephen Kiley has served in Town government for two years. (Reporter file photo)

The Town Board is seeking a new attorney to replace Stephen Kiely, who tendered his resignation.

News of his resignation appeared on the reorganization agenda of Jan. 6 with a simple statement on page 2 that read, “Accept resignation.”

Further on the 10-page agenda, apparently missed by many, was the statement: “Be it resolved that the Town Board hereby ratifies an agreement with Stephen Kiely and accepts such resignation effective December 27, 2024.”

Nothing more was said last week, but at this week’s work session, resident Mike Gaynor said he understood Mr. Kiely was told to resign or be subject to a vote of the Town Board to fire him. He asked Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams about the situation and her response was limited to saying, “We accepted his resignation.”

Mr. Kiely has not responded to requests for comment and there was no indication of the circumstances that led to the resignation.

He has been a lightning rod for some from the time former supervisor Gerry Siller appointed him at the beginning of 2022. The early criticism came from those who charged he had a conflict of interest since he had represented Stacey Soloviev on a Zoning Board of Appeals area variance she was seeking involving The Chequit, which was the first acquisition of several businesses she’s made on the Island on behalf of the Soloviev Group.

Mr. Kiely acknowledged having represented her prior to his appointment as town attorney, but pledged not to do so going forward. He said at the time, he did not know Ms. Soloviev but had learned she was having difficulty getting steel she needed for the hotel. He offered to assist since he had a contact with a supplier.

Mr. Kiely replaced Bob DeStefano Jr. as town attorney in January 2022. Mr. DeStefano had made $83,640 the previous year. Mr. Kiely assumed his full duties at an annual salary of $140,000. Explaining the raise in salary, then-supervisor Gerry Siller said that other Town officials have also received raises. “We realized that to take care of what we need, we have to get the people we need,” Mr. Siller said.

Asked the reason for the replacement, Mr. DeStefano told the Reporter, “It wasn’t my decision,” and “I’m not really sure why” he was asked to leave. He was just told by the supervisor that the Town Board wanted to “go in a different direction.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kiely served as an assistant town attorney in Brookhaven and Southampton, and was senior deputy clerk for Suffolk County. He was also an assistant town attorney in Southold.

In 2018, Mr. Kiely made a losing bid for Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge. The following year, he announced a run against then Southold supervisor Scott Russell, but pulled out of the race; Mr. Russell was re-elected by a slim margin.

Last November, as the Republican candidate for District 1 of the New York State Assembly, Mr. Kiely was defeated by Democrat Tommy John Schiavoni.