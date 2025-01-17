Shelter Island’s Preservation Board seeks new member: Gooding election leaves open seat

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and Town Board are looking for a new member to replace Gordon Gooding.

Mr. Gooding had been chairman of the CPF Advisory Board for several years but has now assumed his position as a member of the Town Board. Twoey Brayson took over as CPF chairman Monday morning, encouraging his colleagues to recommend others they know who would have an interest in preserving sites for passive recreation.

Mr. Brayson took time to respond to what he said has been speculation about the planned acquisition of a site at 7 North Cartwright Road. A closing on the acquisition is expected to occur within about 10 days, he said.

Although the site has a house on it, the purchase price was calculated assigning no value to the house. Neither the future of the house nor the future use of the site have been decided, Mr. Brayson said. There will be ample opportunity to hear comments, he explained.

Artist Kathryn Cunningham asked about a rumor she heard pertaining to whether the house would be converted for use as an arts center for Shelter Island.

She acknowledged she would love to have an artists center on the Island, but some of the materials artists use are toxic, making the house on a waterfront site inappropriate.

Her comments were well taken, Mr. Brayson told her. But, again, he cautioned any speculation about the future of the house or the site are premature.

There has been some preliminary examination of potential uses of the site, which the CPF advised should be acquired for its beauty. Another conversation is planned with Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen to get some specific information about what the site might accommodate and how the house might be used if it is decided to retain it.

Plans are underway for a spring event designed to celebrate those who have sold properties for preservation and those involved on behalf of the Town who have done the work to bring those deals to fruition.

CPF member Kathleen Gerard is leading the planning effort and wants it to include tours of preserved sites and interaction with community members about what the Advisory Board does and where it gets funding for its acquisitions. A date hasn’t yet been set but is likely to be on a weekend in May, Ms. Gerard said.