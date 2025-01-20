Frozen MLK Day for Shelter Island: Highway Superintendent reports roads cleared of snow

Morning snow on a back porch. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Jan.20, 2025 — the Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday and Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. — Shelter Islanders woke to a snowy morning and temperatures in the low 20s.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Island will receive a total of 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. reported around 5:30 a.m. that all major roads had been “sanded and salted and scraped at least once.”

Highway crews went out around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Mr. Lewis said, and worked until about 2. a.m. They will be back out, he added, when the Police Department calls to report spots that have frozen over.

“If you’re driving, use caution,” Mr. Lewis said. “It’s going to be really cold — in the 20s — and some surfaces can freeze over.”

The NWS is calling for a northwest wind at around 18 mph this morning, which will bring wind chill values between 5 and 10 degrees.

Later today, the temperature will rise, but not by much, to 28 degrees, according to the NWS. The winds will stay out of the northwest at 15 to 18 mph, so it will feel more like 5 to 15 degrees.

Tonight, the temperature will dip to 14 degrees, and, as the wind shifts to the west at 13 to 15 mph, wind chill values will drop to zero to 10 degrees.