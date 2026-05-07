Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 7, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Fairy Garden Terrariums, 3 – 4 p.m. (Age 6+). Library provides the supplies and Shelter Island Garden Club will help children plant and decorate. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, MAY 12
BenAnna Band, 10 – 11 a.m. (Ages 0 – 4) Community Center.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
Tails and Tales,4:15 – 5:15 p.m., (Ages 6 +). Children read aloud to Hannah the Therapy Dog. See Youth Services Department for information.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Book Talk & Signing, 4 p.m., Jeffrey Sussman discusses his latest book on the mafia, at St. Mary’s Church. Register at silibrary.org
Create and Sip,5:30-7 p.m. Mother’s Day-themed Paper Roses Workshop, History Museum. Craft beautiful paper roses, guided by artist Catherine Corry. Come create, sip, and unwind! To purchase your ticket, visit: https://square.link/u/3EDHdKEd
SATURDAY, MAY 9
Second Saturday Craft, 11:30 a.m., Library. Make a seashell pendant.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
Introduction to the Internet, 1 – 3 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
Nesting Birds, 2 – 3 p.m., Zoom. Diane Taggart presents on Long Island nesting birds. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
WQIAB, Thursday, May 7, 6 – 7 p.m.
Health & Wellness Committee,Friday, May 8, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
CPF Advisory Board,Monday, May 11, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
Public Safety Task Force,Monday, May 11, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
WMA Council,Monday, May 11, 6 – 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, May 12, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Capital Planning & Grants,Tuesday, May 12, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
Planning Board,Tuesday, May 12, 7 – 9 p.m.
Taylor’s Island Committee,Wednesday, May 13, 9 – 10 a.m.
Councilwoman Hanley’s Office Hours,Thursday, May 14, 5 -7 p.m.
Community Housing Board,Thursday, May 14, 7 – 8 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Trustees Board Meeting,Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m.