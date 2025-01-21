Shelter Island varsity basketball team takes on Southold: Bench steps up to contribute

Sophomore Evan Weslek on the free throw line against the St. Pius V School, following a made shot in the paint after being fouled. (Credit: Nate Cronin)

Coming off a disappointing loss against the Smithtown Christian Knights, the Shelter Island school varsity basketball team faced the Southold Settlers on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at home, and the St. Pius V School on Friday, Jan. 17, also at home.

The Islanders program started the season with 15 players, but has lost many key players to injury. Dating back to Dec. 13, sophomore Ari Waife suffered an ankle injury that has limited him to restricted activity. Additionally, sophomores Nate Sanwald and Kaden Gibbs sustained injuries recently, with Sanwald’s injury sidelining him for the rest of the season. Juniors Byron Vasquez and Harry Clark have also been sick this past week, with Vasquez sitting out both games and Clark unable to play in Friday’s game.

With three starters down and players in the regular rotation out, it was up to the end of the bench to step up.

In Jan. 15 game, the Settlers scored the first points with a 3-pointer. Evan Weslek started Shelter Island’s offense by driving through two defenders to make a contested layup. Following this, he found Daniel Hernandez — who came off the bench to start this game — on the wing.

Hernandez dribbled into a midrange jumper, scoring 2 more points for the Islanders. Later, Hernandez grabbed an offensive board and quickly scored on a putback for another 2 points. Southold answered with three 2-pointers and a foul shot, bringing the score to 10-6 in Southold’s favor at the end of the first quarter.

Harrison Weslek started the Islanders’ offense in the second quarter with a foul shot. Shortly after, Evan Weslek jumped a pass on defense and scored an open layup while being fouled, converting the free throw for a stellar 3-point play.

Evan then found Hernandez again on a transition pass downcourt, setting up an easy layup for another 2 points. Although the Islanders scored 5 more points, they allowed 15 on defense, leaving Southold ahead 25-17 at halftime.

The varsity cheerleading team cheering on the varsity basketball team during halftime. From left, Lily Brigham, Juliana Medina, Rosie Hanley, Johanna Kaasik, and Mae Brigham. (Credit: Nate Cronin)

At the start of the third quarter, Sanwald drove to the paint, securing 2 points for the Islanders. Hernandez followed with another midrange jumper, contributing to the Islanders’ 14 points in the quarter. However, Southold found success in the paint, scoring 19 points in the third quarter and extending their lead to 44-31.

In the fourth quarter, the Settlers took control early, scoring another 10 points to increase their lead by 23. With four minutes left, Southold began subbing in their bench players, and Shelter Island did the same. Even with their secondary squad, Shelter Island initiated a full-court press and found success with steals. Abie Roig entered the game with two minutes left, and the Islanders trailing by 18 points.

On his first play, a defensive rebound and outlet pass left Roig in the paint against one defender. Despite being fouled, he made the layup, scoring his first 2 varsity points. Although he missed the free throw, Clark grabbed the rebound and scored while being fouled, turning the possession into a four-point play. Clark missed his free throw, but Evan Weslek recovered the rebound and made a jump shot, converting the possession into six points.

Both teams continued battling, but the Settlers maintained their lead, ending the game 61-47.

The team fought hard, fueled by a loud and energetic crowd that kept their spirits high and pushed them to stay competitive. The bench stepped up in a big way, with Hernandez starting and scoring 8 points and Roig adding his first 2 varsity points.

The Jan. 17 game against St. Pius V School began with St. Pius taking an early 7-0 lead. The Islanders responded with a few defensive stops and scored 6 points. Shelter Island added another 4 points but allowed another 17, leaving the score at 24-10.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with St. Pius extending their lead, scoring 20 points while the Islanders managed only 10. At halftime, the score stood at 44-20, including eight 3-pointers from St. Pius’s offense.

In the third quarter, Shelter Island found some success on defense, forcing multiple steals. However, they still allowed several 3-pointers, giving up 16 points while scoring 15 of their own. In the fourth quarter, Shelter Island’s Henry Springer drove into the paint, jumping up past a defender to score a contested layup for his first 2 varsity points.

He also made two steals and four defensive rebounds, which led to 4 points for Shelter Island. Roig re-entered with four minutes left, grabbing a defensive rebound and finding Evan Weslek with an outlet pass, leading Evan to an open layup.

Later, Roig received a pass at the top of the lane and made the open shot, scoring another 2 points for Shelter Island. The Islanders scored 17 points in the quarter, matching St. Pius, but the final score was 77-52.

While a slow start left Shelter Island trailing early, the third and fourth quarters showed significant improvement. Once again, the bench stepped up in the absence of multiple starters.

The Islanders will face the Ross School on Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 p.m., in their Senior Game, honoring their only senior, Harrison Weslek. After last week’s loud and spirited crowd energized the team, the Islanders are counting on their fans’ support once again to help fuel them to victory.