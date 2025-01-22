Help available for Shelter Islanders to escape the cold:  Senior Center weekdays, police any time

Cold morning breaking over Silver Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

With sub-zero temperatures persisting, an alert on the Town website reminds residents the Senior Center at 44 South Ferry Road provides a place to get warm on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Equally important: anyone who loses heat at home during other hours should call the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600 and speak with the duty officer to get help.

Senior Center Manager Kelly Brochu wants residents to know they are welcome, and said even though the frigid weather has persisted for a few days, she has not had anyone but the usual group of seniors show up at the Center for regular activities.

“We have hot chocolate available and ongoing activities, so they might have fun,” while escaping the cold, she said.

“The Senior Services and Police Department are here to support the community’s needs, especially during these frigid days,” Police Chief Jim Read said. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out for assistance.”