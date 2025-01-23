Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 23, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

Super Smash Bros., 4 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Library Lock-in, 5-9 p.m. (Ages 10+) Library trailer. Pizza, video games, VR. Space is limited: only 12 slots are available. Permission slips are required and must be returned to Sara.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.

Magic: The Gathering Day, 3 p.m. (8+) Geared to 13+. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Greenport Skating Party, 1 – 3 p.m. (10+) Please see Sara for more details.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Dungeons and Dragons, Session B, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Friday Night Dialogue, India’s Golden Triangle, at the library, 7 p.m. Deborah Klein shares experiences from her trip to India. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Mystery Book Club, Zoom, 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Town Board Special Meeting, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Town Board Meeting, 6 – 9 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, 2 – 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Town Board Work Session, 6 – 9 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Board Meeting, 9 a.m. Village Hall