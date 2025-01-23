Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 23, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
Super Smash Bros., 4 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Library Lock-in, 5-9 p.m. (Ages 10+) Library trailer. Pizza, video games, VR. Space is limited: only 12 slots are available. Permission slips are required and must be returned to Sara.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.
Magic: The Gathering Day, 3 p.m. (8+) Geared to 13+. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
Greenport Skating Party, 1 – 3 p.m. (10+) Please see Sara for more details.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Dungeons and Dragons, Session B, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Friday Night Dialogue, India’s Golden Triangle, at the library, 7 p.m. Deborah Klein shares experiences from her trip to India. Register at silibrary.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
Mystery Book Club, Zoom, 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Town Board Special Meeting, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
Town Board Meeting, 6 – 9 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee, 2 – 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
Town Board Work Session, 6 – 9 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Board Meeting, 9 a.m. Village Hall