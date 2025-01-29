Could it happen here? Wildfire risk for Shelter Island

Firefighters attacking a house fire on West Neck Road last month. (Credit: Shelter Island Police Department)

In recent weeks we’ve been exposed to an onslaught of news, witnessing wildfire activity the likes of which have not been seen in my memory. Death, destruction, and fire activity over thousands of acres has beset Los Angeles communities.

Is our home here on Shelter Island — a tranquil enclave renowned for its natural beauty, serene landscapes, rich biodiversity, acres of preserved open space — at risk for a similar occurrence?

Shelter Island’s land mass is approximately 7,800 acres, with nearly one-third of its area designated as preserved land, including the Mashomack Preserve managed by The Nature Conservancy. The Island’s ecology is characterized by a mix of coastal habitats, dense woodlands, and wetlands, which provide a haven for a diverse array of flora and fauna.

While this rich ecological tapestry contributes to the Island’s natural charm, it also presents a wildfire hazard, particularly during drought or extreme weather conditions.

CLIMATE

Just this past autumn a prolonged drought occurred, contributing to wildfire concerns. That fact aside, the U.S. Forest Service indicates that Shelter Island has a wildfire risk lower than 70% of the communities in the U.S.

The climate of Shelter Island includes warm, humid summers and mild winters. However, climate change has introduced greater variability in weather patterns, leading to hotter, drier conditions that can elevate wildfire risk. Extended periods of dry weather can desiccate vegetation, creating an abundance of combustible materials that fuel wildfires.

We’ve seen in California that fierce winds, typical of their coastal regions, can rapidly spread flames, complicating containment efforts. Fortunately, Shelter Island winds have not typically demonstrated such attributes.

The diverse vegetation on Shelter Island includes hardwood forests and shrublands, each with varying degrees of flammability. Hardwood trees, which dominate the landscape, are less prone to ignition compared to conifers, which contain highly flammable resinous sap. The underbrush and accumulated leaf and other organic litter on private property and preserved lands can function as kindling, especially during dry spells.

WEALTH & HUMAN ACTIVITY

With one-third of the Island encompassing preserved sites and a sizable percentage of them outside the direct control of the Town, these areas of forest and grassland are a significant area of concern due to dense vegetation and limited accessibility, which can hinder firefighting.

The Island’s high-end real estate includes homes with elaborate landscaping that may not adequately consider fire resistance and defensible space around the constructed environment.

Human activity is a critical factor influencing wildfire risk here. Increased development, tourism, and recreational activities can inadvertently introduce ignition sources, such as firepits, barbecues, and discarded cigarettes.

The Island’s popularity as a summer destination means a higher influx of visitors during peak fire season, heightening the potential for accidental fires. Additionally, residential areas interspersed with wildlands, known as the “wildland-urban interface,” present a heightened risk, as fires can quickly transition from undeveloped areas to inhabited zones.

While Shelter Island has not experienced the catastrophic wildfires seen in other parts of the United States, eastern Long Island has had its share of wildfire incidents. Most memorable in recent history are the two Pine Barrens fires of 1995 that consumed 7,000 acres off Sunrise Highway and in Rocky Point. But the absence of major local wildfires must not lead to complacency, as changing environmental conditions and human activities will always increase the likelihood of future events.

Addressing wildfire risk for Shelter Island requires a multifaceted approach that includes prevention, preparedness, and response. One form that this effort takes is the periodic local hazards assessment required by Suffolk County and performed collaboratively under the auspices of local Emergency Management. Wildfire risks are a part of that assessment.

PREPARATIONS

Raising awareness among residents and visitors about wildfire risks and safety measures is crucial. Educational campaigns can inform the public and property owners about the importance of fire-safe practices, such as properly extinguishing firepits, disposing of cigarettes responsibly, and maintaining defensible space around structures.

Licensed design professionals (architects, engineers, and landscape architects) can ensure that their clients and any of their designs provided for local building permits are rooted in fire-safe design principles. A wealth of information for such practices is available with such resources as the NYS Fire Code, NFPA, FEMA, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Proactive vegetation management can reduce the availability of fuel for wildfires. This includes regular clearing of underbrush, controlled burns to manage fuel loads, and the creation of firebreaks to slow the spread of fires. At least three Town entities can also step up their game to better convey wildfire risk management efforts.

A review of online preserved land stewardship management plans from the Community Preservation Fund didn’t find one addressing wildfire risks. The Conservation Advisory Committee, working hard to foster care of natural resources, can include wildfire risk reduction strategies grounded in fire-resistant landscapes.

My days as co-chair of the Planning Board only focused on sub-division road requirements for firefighting needs. Now such efforts should be expanded to include key wildfire vulnerabilities around the built environment, and how to best manage them.

INVESTING FOR THE FUTURE

Evaluating and investing in firefighting infrastructure, such as water sources, firebreaks, and access roads, can enhance response capabilities. Implementing advanced monitoring systems, such as remote sensing technology and fire detection cameras, can provide early warning of potential fire outbreaks in remote, uninhabited areas. These systems can help detect fires in their initial stages, allowing for rapid response and containment.

While Shelter Island may not be synonymous with wildfire risk, the potential threat should not be underestimated. The Island’s unique geography, diverse vegetation, and human activities create a complex interplay of factors that can contribute to wildfire hazards. By adopting a comprehensive approach to mitigation and preparedness, Shelter Island can safeguard its natural beauty and ensure the safety of its residents and visitors.

Proactive measures, community and governmental engagement, and ongoing adaptation to environmental changes will be key to minimizing the wildfire risk and preserving the Island’s ecological and cultural heritage for future generations.

John Cronin, P.E. served Town government for some 20 years as an EMT, a member of the original Community Housing Board, co-chair of the Planning Board, member of the Planning and Zoning Task Force, twice elected Property Assessor, and as appointed Town Engineer. Mr. Cronin also served as a North Ferry captain for many years.