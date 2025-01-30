Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 30, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., Nov. 15, 2024.
Dering Harbor (11965)
• Alfredo Paredes & Brad Goldfarb to 21 Harbor Lane LLC, 21 Harbor Lane (701-1-1-3) (R) $8,750,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Inselbuch Family Trust to JABRDA LLC, 4 Cove Way (700-18-3-54.001) (R) $3,750,000
• Laura Tuthill & John Needham to County of Suffolk, 80 South Midway Road (700-23-1-33.002) (V) $3,000,000
• Philippa Abeles & Kim Tierney to Darshan Patel, 7 Marc Street (700-15-4-18) (R) $1,700.000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Estate of Eleanor DeVecchis to Thomas & Deborah Campbell, 4300 Depot Lane (1000-96-5-9) (R) $399,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Christine Meskouris Trust to Tenforty Central LLC, 1940 Central Drive (1000-106-1-27) (V) $1,800,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Claire Blair to James & Lorraine Woll, 1750 Seawood Drive (1000-79-8-1) (R) $759,000
• Brian Walker & Deanna Witte-Walker to Gregory & Paulette Ofrias, 645 Shepard Drive (1000-78-1-20) (R) $755,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)