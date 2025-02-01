A descendant’s battle: Black History Month event in Greenport

Stone marker commemorating Sylvester Manor’s enslaved people’s Burying Ground. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m., the North Fork Arts Center will welcome Tamara Lanier to share her new memoir, “From These Roots: My Fight With Harvard to Reclaim My Legacy,” her remarkable true story that reads like a riveting legal thriller, family mystery, and historical journey all rolled into one.

When Tamara began researching her family history, she discovered that her ancestor — her “Papa Renty” — was the subject of some of the earliest photographs ever taken of enslaved Americans. These historic daguerreotypes, commissioned in 1851, are housed at Harvard’s Peabody Museum. What followed was a decade-long battle that could potentially become the first successful reparations case in U.S. history.

Tamara will be in conversation with local journalist Liz Welch, who worked with her on the book, exploring profound questions about who has the right to own and control the artifacts of America’s painful history.

The intimacy of the space at Sapan Greenport Theatre will be conducive to a personal interaction with the author. After the presentation, you’ll have the chance to meet Tamara during a book signing (Burton’s Books will have copies available for purchase).

Tickets are $20, for this special Black History Month event. If the ticket price is a barrier, please don’t hesitate to reach out to — i[email protected] – NFAC wants everyone who wishes to attend to be able to do so.