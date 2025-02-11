Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosts a.m. gathering: New initiatives for business community explored

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, right, in conversation with Julia Weisenberg and Chris Coyne. (Credit: Amy Zavatto)

Shelter Island’s Chamber of Commerce kicked off a new event, a monthly breakfast meeting, with a gathering at the History Museum on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Chamber Vice President Cristina Peffer said there were lively discussions on relevant issues, like the vacant storefronts in the Business District. It was also helpful for business owners to meet each other and share ideas about ways to support the business community.

Times Review publisher Andrew Olsen, right, speaks to the guests at the Chamber breakfast. (Credit: Amy Zavatto)

“There are so many businesses operating here that don’t have a brick and mortar location,” she said, “so the exposure at these events is impactful.”

Island small businesses discussion

Come to the Reporter Community Forum — “The Future of Small Businesses on Shelter Island” — Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall.

Moderated by the Reporter’s Charity Robey, the panel will include Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Chamber of Commerce President Linda Eklund, and business owners Darryn Weinstein, Marika Kaasik, and John Needham.

All are invited for a lively and informative discussion. There is no fee to attend.