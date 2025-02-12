Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 12, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Marco Pizarro Juela of East Hampton was ticketed on Feb. 4 for speeding 68 mph in a 35-mph zone on North Cartwright Road.

ACCIDENTS

On Jan. 29, Maryann McGinn of Shelter Island was driving on a paved driveway near Manhanset Road when her vehicle struck a low-hanging limb, causing damage to the roof exceeding $1,000.

Nathan M. Mundy was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on Jan. 31 when a deer ran onto the road. When he attempted to brake, the wheels locked up. The car spun 180 degrees, left the roadway and struck a split-rail fence, bushes and a large tree. The vehicle was impounded and the driver ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident where there was property damage.

James Lenzer of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on North Cartwright Road on Feb. 4 when a deer ran onto the roadway and struck the vehicle. The damage was not observed until the next day and was estimated at over $1,000.

On Feb. 6, a vehicle operated by Alexandra Binder of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on North Midway Road when the driver lost control on the snow-covered, icy road and slid off the roadway, striking a tree near the intersection with Bowditch Road. Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to evaluate the driver since there was side airbag deployment. The driver refused medical attention. The vehicle was towed.

OTHER REPORTS

On Jan. 31, a report of gunshots being heard over an extended period of time in Dering Harbor was investigated. The sound was determined to be from ongoing construction work at the North Ferry. A report was received on the 31st about an attempted house sale without the owner’s permission.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on Feb. 1 and referred the victim to the Town social worker.

On Feb. 2, officers completed ice rescue training with the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and Emergency Medical Services at Ice Pond. Police notified highway departments of snow-covered roads on Feb. 2, 3 and 6. Responding on Feb. 3 to a message left at Police headquarters over the weekend, police assisted a resident with no heat or hot water, setting up space heaters and contacting a plumber for emergency water heater repair.

DARE Lesson 2 (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) was taught to 5th and 6th graders on Feb. 3. A possible Medicare fraud was reported on the 3rd. A report of smoke was investigated on Feb. 4 and determined to be coming from a nearby chimney.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on Feb. 3, and Cartwright on Feb. 5, with one warning issued. A suspected overdose report was submitted on Feb. 4. On the 4th, police provided assistance to East Hampton police investigating a counterfeit case; the license plate reader at the South Ferry was checked for a vehicle known to frequent Shelter Island.

An individual was served a “stay-away” order of protection issued by Suffolk County Family Court on Feb. 4; officers then escorted the person to retrieve personal items. A report of damage to a car parked at IGA on Jan. 28 was reported on Feb. 4. The owner said he didn’t observe the damage until the vehicle returned to his residence. An officer observed damage to the vehicle, but was unable to obtain video of the area during that time and unable to confirm the cause of the damage. A complaint of damage to the Senior Center bus was received on Feb. 4. Police were advised on Feb. 4 that a car parked in Hay Beach was disabled and towing had been arranged.

On Feb. 5, daily rainfall for January was reported to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program. A suspected Medicare scam phone call was reported on the 5th.

A complaint was received on Feb. 6 of a car on South Ferry Road damaged when a passing plow truck kicked up a rock, striking and breaking the passenger side window. Police investigated a report of a person in a residence without permission on Feb. 6. A possible fraud attempt involving checks was reported on Feb. 6.

Police officers performed foot patrol for the boys basketball game; conducted school crossing duty; completed rifle qualification; and assisted with fingerprinting for employment.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A peacock reported missing from Westmoreland on Jan. 29 was located by the Animal Control Officer (ACO) on Rocky Point Road on Feb. 2. The ACO responded to a report of a sick turkey on Jan. 30; the bird was healthy and the caller was advised of bird pox symptoms. A bat in a Center house was captured by the ACO that day and taken to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center for “over wintering.”

An injured deer in Cartwright on Jan. 31 was dispatched and the Highway Department (SIHD) notified for removal. After a report of a dog playing with a deer on Feb. 1 in the Heights, the deer was found to be deceased and SIHD notified for removal. A deer caught in a Center fence on Feb. 1 was freed by the ACO. Dead birds were collected by the ACO in Shorewood on Feb. 2; she contacted DEC to see if they wanted them. The ACO assisted with successful searches for a lost dog and cat on Feb. 5.

ALARMS

Police and SIFD responded to a chimney fire in the Center on Feb. 1. SIFD extinguished the fire. Police removed the logs from the fireplace and ventilated the house. A door alarm activated on Feb. 2 was investigated and no signs of criminal activity were found. Officers responded to a dumpster fire in Menantic on Feb. 5 and determined, along with SIFD, that chemicals mixed with sawdust had caused spontaneous combustion. The fire was extinguished by SIFD.

AIDED CASES

Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Feb. 3, 4, and 6 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.