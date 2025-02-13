Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 13, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Registration is now open for children’s February Break and summer programs at Sylvester Manor, Includes new summer program for 2 to 3 1/2 year olds. For more information and to sign up, visit sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Children’s Trivia Night, (10+) 3 p.m. Win a gift certificate to Maria’s Kitchen. No registration required.

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 – 6 p.m. (10+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Super Smash Bros. Tournament, 3 p.m. (8+) Library. No registration required.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Movie Night, (8+) 4 p.m. Enjoy a PG-rated animated movie. For more information, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Valentine’s Day Lunch, 12 – 2 p.m. Community Center (60+). All senior citizens are invited to enjoy a delicious meal provided by Stars Cafe.

Senior Scams: the Danger Signs, Zoom, presented by the Library. 1 p.m. Learn the types of scams and how to avoid them. Register at silibrary.org

Silent Book Club, at the Rams Head Inn, bring a book to enjoy by the fire, 5 p.m., mingle later if you like. Register at silibrary.org

Reporter Forum, The Future of Small Businesses on Shelter Island, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Free, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Charity Robey moderates a discussion with panelists Darryn Weinstein, Linda Eklund, Amber Brach-Williams, Marika Kaasik and John Needham, followed by Q&A.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Stir the Pot for Valentine’s Weekend, 4 – 6 p.m. Rams Head Inn. Romantic recipes, cooking demonstrations, sample food and beverages. Live music during dinner hours 6 – 9 p.m. Reservations at 631-749-0811 or book on Resy.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Free. Opera star Hao Jiang Tian & iSing! Festival Singers in Chinese New Year Concert. Post-concert reception with dumplings. Donations appreciated. Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Brown vs. Board of Education, Zoom, presented by the Library. 1 p.m. Learn more about this landmark Supreme Court ruling that held separating children in schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Pop-up Book Club, The Color of a Lie by Kim Johnson. Passing for white in a Whites Only suburb in 1955 holds dangers. 7 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Friday Night Dialogue, Shell Recycling, at Mashomack Preserve Education Building, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Slavery and Freedom on the East End, at Sapan Greenport Theatre. 3-5 p.m. Donnamarie Barnes of Sylvester Manor and Jennifer L. Morgan of NYU will discuss hidden narratives of African American families on Long Island. Tickets $15 per person.

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Community Housing Board,

7 – 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Board of Ethics, 4 – 6 p.m

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Presidents Day, Town Offices Closed

Fire District Board, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Zoning Board of Appeals,

Work Session, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Green Options Committee,

9 – 10 a.m.

WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.