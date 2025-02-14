Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 13, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 29, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
• Estate of Betty Jones & Estate of Benjamin Jones to William Cummings & Bernt Svendby, 3 Bevan Place (700-5-2-5) (R) $2,475,000
• Erika Kipreos to Peter Glennon & Nadeem Haque, 16 Great Circle Drive (700-1-1-60) (R) $1,579,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• James Kelley & Judith Segal to Willie Bordelon & Megan Pagliuca, 101 Sterling Avenue (1001-3-4-31.003) (R) $2,505,000
• Connie Trazzera to Cynthia & Geri Armine-Klein, 131 6th Street Unit 7 (1001-7-1-16.003) (R) $1,650,000
• David & Diane Valcic to Geraldine & Kenneth O’Sullivan, 61475 County Road 48 Unit B102 (1000-45.01-1-8) (R) $620,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• K & J Farm Adventure LLC to Brielle Rockett, Main Road (600-68-1-12.002) (V) $1,750,000
• Robert & Lillian Skinner to Xincas River LLC, 14 Eileen Circle (R) $780,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Rick & Melissa Nappi to Daniel & Jo Murray, 5218 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-2-22) (R) $2,250,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• William & Joan King to Melissa & Roy Salame, 770 Old Salt Road (1000-144-5-14) (R) $4,100,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Marisis Nelson to Susan Delmonico, 1250 North Sea Drive (1000-15-3-37) (R) $1,075,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Joseph & Maryellen LoGiudice to Michael & Jennifer Koke, 10995 North Bayview Road (1000-79-5-20.014) (R) $7,250,000
• 108 Harbor Watch LLC to Emma Jacobs & Patrick Woerner, 70 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.007) (R) $3,000,000
• JMMG2 LLC to Joshua & Alisande Molgano, 2300 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-9-7) (R) $915,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)