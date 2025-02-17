Featured Story

2024-2025  Shelter Island Secondary School Honor Roll Quarter 2

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith • Nathan Cronin • Johanna Kaasik • Jaxson Rylott • Harrison Weslek

Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients

Dariana Duran Alvarado • Paulina Nava

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham • Lauren Gibbs • Lexi Jernick Mary Kate Labrozzi • Lionardo Napoles • Elena Schack • Madison Sobejana

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Harrison Clark • Daniel Hernandez Rivera • Lili Kuhr •Keili Osorio Lopez

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Rosemund Hanley • Juliana Medina

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Sadie Green-Clark • Cayman Morehead • Jackson Rohrer • Ari Waife

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

Alexis Bartilucci • Lydia Brigham • Makayla Cronin •Eli Green  • Natalie Mamisashvili • Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Maeve Springer

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Logan Porzio • Danielle Rasmussen • Liam Sobejana

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

Ella Fundora • Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg • Michelle Martinez

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

William Marshall • Eliza McCarthy

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Amara Cajamarca Goodale • Alice Potter

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Dulce Pineda Alvizures

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lida Kendall-Posner • Marco Shields

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Weston Heaney • Zachary Hermosura • Larkin Morehead • Jose Rodriquez

Congratulations to all the scholars.

