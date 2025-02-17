2024-2025 Shelter Island Secondary School Honor Roll Quarter 2
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Robert Beckwith • Nathan Cronin • Johanna Kaasik • Jaxson Rylott • Harrison Weslek
Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients
Dariana Duran Alvarado • Paulina Nava
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham • Lauren Gibbs • Lexi Jernick Mary Kate Labrozzi • Lionardo Napoles • Elena Schack • Madison Sobejana
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Harrison Clark • Daniel Hernandez Rivera • Lili Kuhr •Keili Osorio Lopez
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Rosemund Hanley • Juliana Medina
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Sadie Green-Clark • Cayman Morehead • Jackson Rohrer • Ari Waife
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
Alexis Bartilucci • Lydia Brigham • Makayla Cronin •Eli Green • Natalie Mamisashvili • Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Maeve Springer
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Logan Porzio • Danielle Rasmussen • Liam Sobejana
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
Ella Fundora • Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg • Michelle Martinez
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
William Marshall • Eliza McCarthy
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Amara Cajamarca Goodale • Alice Potter
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Dulce Pineda Alvizures
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lida Kendall-Posner • Marco Shields
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Weston Heaney • Zachary Hermosura • Larkin Morehead • Jose Rodriquez
Congratulations to all the scholars.