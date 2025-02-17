Weather Service: Bright, cold and windy for the holiday

Dawn, Coecles Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Presidents Day on Shelter Island will be bright, cold and blustery, with temperatures only recaching just above the freezing mark, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be sunny, but a strong west wind at 30 mph, and gusting as high as 50 mph, will bring wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for clear skies with a low temperature of 18 degrees. The wind will remain strong and steady at 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be between 5 and 15 degrees.