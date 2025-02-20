Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 20, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Sylvester Manor Registration is now open for children’s summer programs, Includes new summer program for 2 to 3 1/2 year olds. For more information and to sign up, visit sylvestermanor.org.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Movie Night, (8+) 4 p.m. Enjoy a PG-rated animated movie. For more information, please see Sara.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Clay Day, (6+) 1 p.m. Create designs with polymer clay, then fire them. At the library. No registration required.
Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 – 6 p.m. (10+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Library Lock-In, 5-9 p.m. (10+) Only 12 slots available. Permission slips required, please see Sara.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Escape Room, 3 p.m. (6+) Library Community Room. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.
Magic the Gathering, (8+) 3-4 p.m. Bring your own deck or borrow one. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
ADULT PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Pop-up Book Club, The Color of a Lie by Kim Johnson. Passing for white in a Whites Only suburb in 1955 holds dangers. 7 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Friday Night Dialogue, Shell Recycling, at Mashomack Preserve Education Building, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Shakespeare in the Community, Zoom. 12:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org
Slavery and Freedom on the East End, at Sapan Greenport Theatre. 3-5 p.m. Donnamarie Barnes of Sylvester Manor and Jennifer L. Morgan of NYU will discuss hidden narratives of African American families on Long Island. Tickets $15 per person.
Communities of Resilience, 4 p.m. Southampton Arts Center and Hamptons Doc Fest present a discussion on the three historic black neighborhoods in Sag Harbor. 25 Jobs Lane. Tickets are $15, or $10 for members of SAC. Available at the door or online at southamptonartscenter.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Mystery Book Club, Zoom. 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Cook Book Club, 5 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Register at the Library circulation desk.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
When to go to the ER, 5 p.m. Library, in-person. Doctors from Stony Brook ELIH will speak on when you need to seek help at the Emergency Room. Register at silibrary.org.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Silent Book Club, 5 p.m. The Rams Head Inn. Bring your favorite book to enjoy by the fire for an hour. Socialize after if you wish. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m. WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Water Advisory Committee, 2 – 3 p.m.
Town Board Meeting, 6 – 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Town Board Work Session, 1-4 p.m.
School budget workshop 6 -7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
ZBA Hearing, 7:30 – 9 p.m.