Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 20, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Sylvester Manor Registration is now open for children’s summer programs, Includes new summer program for 2 to 3 1/2 year olds. For more information and to sign up, visit sylvestermanor.org.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Movie Night, (8+) 4 p.m. Enjoy a PG-rated animated movie. For more information, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Clay Day, (6+) 1 p.m. Create designs with polymer clay, then fire them. At the library. No registration required.

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 – 6 p.m. (10+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Library Lock-In, 5-9 p.m. (10+) Only 12 slots available. Permission slips required, please see Sara.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Escape Room, 3 p.m. (6+) Library Community Room. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.

Magic the Gathering, (8+) 3-4 p.m. Bring your own deck or borrow one. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Pop-up Book Club, The Color of a Lie by Kim Johnson. Passing for white in a Whites Only suburb in 1955 holds dangers. 7 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Friday Night Dialogue, Shell Recycling, at Mashomack Preserve Education Building, presented by the Library. 7 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Shakespeare in the Community, Zoom. 12:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

Slavery and Freedom on the East End, at Sapan Greenport Theatre. 3-5 p.m. Donnamarie Barnes of Sylvester Manor and Jennifer L. Morgan of NYU will discuss hidden narratives of African American families on Long Island. Tickets $15 per person.

Communities of Resilience, 4 p.m. Southampton Arts Center and Hamptons Doc Fest present a discussion on the three historic black neighborhoods in Sag Harbor. 25 Jobs Lane. Tickets are $15, or $10 for members of SAC. Available at the door or online at southamptonartscenter.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Mystery Book Club, Zoom. 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Cook Book Club, 5 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Register at the Library circulation desk.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

When to go to the ER, 5 p.m. Library, in-person. Doctors from Stony Brook ELIH will speak on when you need to seek help at the Emergency Room. Register at silibrary.org.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Silent Book Club, 5 p.m. The Rams Head Inn. Bring your favorite book to enjoy by the fire for an hour. Socialize after if you wish. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m. WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Water Advisory Committee, 2 – 3 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, 6 – 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Town Board Work Session, 1-4 p.m.

School budget workshop 6 -7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

ZBA Hearing, 7:30 – 9 p.m.