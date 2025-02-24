Reporter Forum on Shelter Island small businesses: A podcast of the lively discussion

The Reporter’s Forum on the future of small businesses on Shelter Island drew about 100 people for the discussion. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Five owners of small businesses — two relatively new to Shelter Island, two longtime presences here, and one who interrupted her business career to serve in public office — came together on a cold, foggy night in February to talk about the rewards and challenges of running small enterprises on Shelter Island.

They were joined by about 100 people for the third in an ongoing series of Reporter’s Community Forums, this one called “The Future of Small Businesses on Shelter Island,” and held the evening of Feb. 13 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

The forum, sponsored by Dime Bank, Suffolk Security Systems, North Ferry and Extreme AVS, was moderated by Reporter feature writer and columnist Charity Robey. The panel included Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, and business owners Cristina Peffer, who is also vice president of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, Darryn Weinstein, John Needham, and Marika Kaasik.

Here’s a recording of the Forum.