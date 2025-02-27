Training with Trent: Q&A on nutrition and motion

(Reporter file)

Question from Amanda R.: Hey, Trent, I’m really focused on getting fit with spring coming soon. I want to ask: Should I be avoiding carbs if I want to lose weight?

Answer: Amanda, it’s wonderful to hear from you and I’m so pleased to hear you are focused on your fitness. This is such a valuable question.

As a master trainer and nutritionist, you know, I’m also a believer in holistic wellness. I will tell you that carbs are not the enemy, they are our energy. Let’s not demonize that poor sweet potato. It never did anything to you.

Carbs are like that one friend who hypes you up for a workout but can also convince you to binge watch a show with snacks. Meaning, it’s all about balance and harmony.

We can focus on carb timing, not carb elimination. Instead of avoiding carbs, focus on quality carbs from whole natural sources. Quinoa, sweet potatoes, fruits, and sprouted grains; these provide energy for your workouts and keep your metabolism thriving. Do you want to get lean? Consider timing your carb intake.

Pre-workout: Have slow digesting carbs like oats and brown rice. This will be useful for sustained energy.

After a workout: Opt for fast digesting carbs, fruit, raw honey; this will replenish glycogen and support muscle recovery.

And in the evening: Go light on the carbs, focusing more on protein and healthy fats for deep rest and rejuvenation.

Like I said, the key is balance. We can add intention and alignment if we listen to our body and nourish it with the right fuel. We can allow our movement to be a ritual of strength and flow. Bottom line, carbs are not the villain — ultra-processed junk is.

So, honor your body, fuel it right, and I’ll see you out there looking and feeling fit as ever at the beach.

Question from Hariot A.: Trent, I am approaching 86 years old. My doctor said I need to exercise but I have had ongoing spinal surgery. How can I adapt exercises for someone like me with limited mobility, and chronic pain, while ensuring progress?

Answer: Hello Hariot! Wow, what a tremendous soul! Thank you so much for reaching out to me. I feel honored to give you some advice with this. First, I’d like to start by saying movement should be accessible, healing and empowering for everyone, not a punishment for the body.

Fitness should be fun, even when we’re working around aches and pains. After all, we’re here to move better, not audition for a Cirque de Soleil act.

When we have limited mobility or chronic pain, the key is gentle, adaptive exercises that will help you get stronger, without feeling like you just wrestled a bear. Here are some tips to keep it effective. And dare I say, enjoyable.

1. Pain-free range of motion.

— If something hurts, we’re modifying, not muscling through. This is fitness, not a survival show.

— Think of exercise like seasoning food. Just the right amount makes everything better. But too much? Not fun.

2. Chair and supported exercise, because stability is the real flex.

— Chair workouts let you move safely while sitting. Plus, no one will judge if you’re sipping tea in between sets.

— Water workouts, floating while getting fit? That’s just efficiency at its finest. — Wall-supported exercises, because balance is great, but the wall won’t mind if you lean on it.

3. Strength training without strain.

— Resistance bands are your best friend. Gentle, effective and won’t break a hip. Which is always a win.

— Isometrics holding positions build strength without chasing dumbbells across the floor.

— Modifications such as wall push-ups instead of floor push-ups.

4. Breathwork and body connection.

— Deep breathing isn’t just for yoga class. It helps keep pain levels down and stress in check. Also, it’s useful when dealing with grandkids.

— Tai chi and Chi Gong. Think of it as an exercise meets moving meditation. Also, you might look super wise doing it.

— Visualizing movement actually helps muscle memory. It also reinforces neuromuscular connection and healing.

Bottom line: Move with joy, not fear. Fitness should feel like a gift to yourself, not a chore. Now let’s get you moving at a pace that keeps you feeling strong, fabulous, and with just the right amount of feistiness.

