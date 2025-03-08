Mashomack invites visitors for moon walk: Volunteers also welcome to monitor coast

There’s a full moon walk set for Mashomack coming up. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

As winter draws to a close, the full Worm Moon will offer visitors a chance to enjoy the beauty of Mashomack Preserve on the night of Friday, March 14.

The Worm Moon is the last full moon of winter in the northern hemisphere, and gets its name for earthworms that appear as the ground softens and thaws with the coming of spring.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., all are welcome to join a 1.5 mile hike along the preserve’s Red Trail, taking in forest, marsh and freshwater kettle views. Advance registration is required by emailing [email protected]

On Saturday, March 15, volunteers are welcome to take part in the Project R.I.S.E. Watershed Walk, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The Peconic Baykeeper is working with partners to monitor sea level rise around Long Island. Project R.I.S.E. (Recording Inundation Surrounding the Estuary) is a community science project that helps document our region’s changing coastline.

Join team members from Peconic Baykeeper and come see Mashomack’s field data sites while enjoying the last days of winter.

All the trails at The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve are now open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.