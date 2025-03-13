Soup’s on at the Legion, and the winner is …
Police Officer Anthony Rando, and able assistants seen above, won the Soup Fundraiser at the American Legion last weekend with his scrumptious corn chowder.
Second place was Tammi Jernick for her smoked chicken concoction, and coming in third was Sara Mundy with her creamy chicken gnocchi. Tammi organized the community gathering and said, “This heartwarming event demonstrated generosity and support for veterans and their families.”
Next up will be Pasta Night, with details coming soon.