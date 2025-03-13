Soup’s on at the Legion, and the winner is …

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Police Officer Anthony Rando, and able assistants seen above, won the Soup Fundraiser at the American Legion last weekend with his scrumptious corn chowder.

Soup samples, ready for the testing. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Second place was Tammi Jernick for her smoked chicken concoction, and coming in third was Sara Mundy with her creamy chicken gnocchi. Tammi organized the community gathering and said, “This heartwarming event demonstrated generosity and support for veterans and their families.”

Sara Mundy — does she like it, or does she have doubts? No doubt she’s having fun. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Councilwoman Meg Larsen was on hand for the taste test. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Debating the taste of the soup … or? (Credit Adam Bundy)

The bar served up soup, drinks and conversation. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Next up will be Pasta Night, with details coming soon.