Record-breaking year for Theinert Ranch race: A grassroots communal event has become a tradition

The group of 16 runners led by (left to right) Eric Kraus, Wyatt Fokine (USMC), Mitchell Clark (USMC), Alyssa Bahel, Lily Greenberg, Sarah Lewis, James Marshall, and Stacey Kehl step off from Shell Beach at 10 a.m. on the morning of the Half-Marathon. (All photos by Adam Bundy)

What began as a simple idea in 2019 between Mitchell Clark (USMC veteran 2013-2017) and Kelsey McGayhey (recipient of the 2012 Joseph J. Theinert scholarship) has grown into a thriving grassroots tradition, as the annual charity Strongpoint Theinert Ranch Half-Marathon reached new heights in 2025.

This year’s event saw a record number of participants: 16 runners and four “ruckers” — carrying at least 25 pounds in a pack — completed the 13.1 mile course that started at Shell Beach, wound through most of Shelter Island, before finishing at the Theinert residence of 54 North Menantic Road.

After completing the 13.1 mile course with at least 25 pounds in their packs, our “ruck march” team of Alex Smith, Mary Theinert, Nathan Mundy (USMC), and Zack Mundy (USMC) are happy to reach the finish line carrying the American flag.

Strongpoint Theinert Ranch (STR), on land in New Mexico donated by 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert’s family, was developed as a tribute to him. Lt. Theinert was killed in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010. The ranch provides a retreat for veterans, active service members, and Gold Star families who have lost relatives in service to their country.

Through therapeutic retreats, the program has served a restorative function to those who participate in its programs, many of which are staffed by volunteers.

Runners and “ruckers” gather at the finish line to celebrate their efforts. Together the two groups raised $12,543 in support of the mission of Strongpoint Theinert Ranch.

Since its inception, the Island Half-Marathon has steadily gained momentum, growing from just two runners in its first year to three, four, seven, nine, 14, and now an incredible 20 participants in 2025. The unique nature of the race — a course that changes each year — adds an exciting challenge for runners, while emphasizing the spirit of adventure and community engagement that defines the event.

Alyssa Bahel of East Hampton only learned about the run on Friday night, but was able to show up and post a course record of 1 hour 41 minutes as she used the run to help her train for the Paris Marathon.

Each participant collects donations, ensuring that every mile run directly benefits the mission of STR.

Through the efforts of all participants, the team raised an impressive $12,543 for STR; with $500 being donated by Frankie Venezia of Shelter Island Slice, which hosted the team for an event on Friday evening. This year’s fundraising total will be allocated to the completion of a workshop building at The Ranch, a critical project that will enhance the facility’s ability to serve veterans seeking rest, connection, and purpose in a supportive environment.

The team had set a $10,000 goal to provide a new electrical service and wiring to the building, which is scheduled to be completed by Autumn 2025, and surpassed the goal thanks to the generosity of our donors.

“This race is about more than just running; it’s about remembering Joe, and making a tangible difference in the lives of those who have served our country,” said Jimbo Theinert, President of STR. “Every participant, donor, and supporter has positively impacted the capability of STR and created a lasting impact for our program participants. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together and it’s all thanks to Mitchell and Kelsey starting this amazing event back in 2019.”

Runners (from left) James Marshall, Kelsey McGayhey, and Dan MacNeil are cheered on by two-legged and four-legged spectators along Crescent Beach.

At STR, participants learn about how small changes can have great impacts in their mental and physical health. As this event has started small, but continues to grow, organizers look forward to seeing where it will go in 2026. Those interested in participating or supporting the cause can learn more by visiting StrongpointTheinert.org